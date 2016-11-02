Women’s soccer has rough exit from playoffs





Slippery Rock University’s women soccer’s season came to an end Tuesday night, losing in the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to East Stroudsburg 5-0.

The Rock tout a 10-8-1 final record on the season, their 21st straight winning one. The streak is the seventh longest in NCAA Division II history and is accompanied by a current seven straight years of making the playoffs.

The Rock was able to keep East Stroudsburg off the board until 35:30 left in the first half when ESU took the lead. Within a six-minute stretch, East Stroudsburg stretched the lead to 3-0. The Rock went into the half with their backs against the wall. However, East Stroudsburg came out strong in the second half too, adding two more goals to end to The Rock’s season.

The game marks the end of the careers of forwards Demi Demich and Andrea Felix, defenders Ariana Daukss, Lynn Neef, Sam Thornton and Megan Lenzi, who are all seniors. This class was responsible for four PSAC tournament berths, an NCAA tournament berth, and 49 career wins for the team.

Nineteen players on this year’s team were junior class or lower. Twelve of those players played in double-digit games, obtaining key game experience if The Rock wants to stay competitive in the coming years.