Surging Rock wins second straight, prepares for playoffs with one game left

Junior Maddy Tletski defends against a Seton Hill player Tuesday afternoon. Tletski is second on the team with four goals this season.





The Rock women’s soccer team defeated the Seton Hill University Griffins 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.

The Rock moves to 10-6-1 on the season and 10-4-1 in conference play. The Rock held advantages in total shots 17-8, and shots on goal 8-2.

Still, with the advantages, The Rock only converted one goal, but it was all they needed on the afternoon thanks to defense and sophomore goalie Kylie Downs’ fifth shutout of the season. Downs now has 63 saves, a .829 save percentage and 0.88 goals against average on the year.

“Our shot count in the first half was nine shots and eight on goal,” Rock head coach Jessica Griggs said. “And, I think if you’re putting almost a hundred percent of your shots on goal you’re doing pretty well and eventually one will go in.”

Two minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Skye Kramer got her first goal to go in on an assist from fellow forward, senior Dara Demich off of a penalty kick.

“Well, a lot with set pieces, it’s all about framing and making sure you’re there whenever the rebounds even just anticipating it,” Kramer said. “So, whether it was a goal by Dara or just a rebound, you just have to make sure you get on the end of it.”

Demich went on to finish the game with six shots while Kramer, Lynn Neef, Tess Keeley, Andrea Felix, and Maddy Tletski all had two. Maddy Smith had one shot as well.

Kramer’s goal came within two minutes of the second half, after a scoreless first half.

“I just asked [the team] to raise their energy and raise their level,” Griggs said. “And, we’ve been working a lot on attacking the ball in the box and guess what Ms. Skye Kramer did? She attacked the ball in the box.”

Though eventually, a goal fell for The Rock, and that was all they needed, The Rock could have easily scored more if one or two more of the eight shots on goal fall, something that hinders The Rock in the playoffs.

“Again we put almost 60 percent of our shots on frame. It’s just not easy to score a goal,” Griggs said. “I think certainly we can continue to get at the back post, I think we can certainly can continue to attack the ball epically on set pieces, those are always going to be good, but I don’t think it’s a negative thing that we’re putting shots on frame.”

After dropping two coming off an unbeaten streak, The Rock has won back to back games and will look to close out the regular season with a third this Saturday at 4pm when they take on Kutztown University at home.