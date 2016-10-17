Rock falls at home to IUP, 3-1





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University field hockey team played a non-conference game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon. The Rock had its chances to win, but ultimately fell to IUP, 3-1

Sophomore Allison Grant scored SRU’s only goal off an assist from junior Kailee Krupski. Senior Megan McKay led the team in shots on goal with three, while junior Kayla Mack recorded two. Senior Renee Rosenblum, sophomore Hannah Downing and Grant all tallied one apiece.

Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream recorded three saves on six shots faced.

IUP scored first at 12:37 when Matti Reightler found the cage off a deflected pass from Kimberly Kelly.

In the 23rd minute, Amber Bailey sent a hard pass inside and got deflected into the goal by Madelyn Mullen to put IUP ahead, 2-0.

The Crimson Hawks scored another in the first period at 29:03 when Bream tried to kick a ball away, but it found the stick of Bailey as she shot it back into the cage and put IUP up, 3-0.

SRU played well in the second half, but only recorded one goal at 55:09 when Grant got a pass from the bottom of the circle from Krupski and put the ball into the cage. The goal was Grant’s second of the season and it was Krupski’s fifth assist for 2016, which is a career high.

Slippery Rock out shot IUP in the second half, 10-1 and led for the entire game in penalty corners, 12-7. SRU was unable to score again and eventually fell to IUP, 3-1.

The loss puts Slippery Rock’s overall record at 5-9, while Indiana improves to 7-5 for the year.

SRU plays a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game at home against Mercyhurst 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.