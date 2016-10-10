PSAC-West football recap: Week 6





Mercyhurst (2-4, 1-2) at Slippery Rock (5-1, 2-1) – Rock def. Lakers 37-25

Behind a strong performance from freshman running back Dontez Rash (21 carries, 102 yards, two TD), The Rock extended the longest home winning streak in the nation to 20 games. Mercyhurst scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to try and erase a 31-9 halftime lead, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Indiana (Pa.) (4-1, 2-1) at California (Pa.) (5-0, 3-0) – Vulcans def. Crimson Hawks 31-28

The Vulcans scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Crimson Hawks at home. IUP had success running the ball (235 yards on 40 attempts) but QB Lenny Williams Jr. struggled throwing the ball and CalU QB Michael Keir scored three total touchdowns to give the Vulcans sole possession of first place in the division.

Seton Hill (4-2, 1-2) at Clarion (2-4, 1-2) – Griffins def. Golden Eagles 27-23

A 17-point fourth quarter lifted the Griffins over a struggling Golden Eagle team. SHU running back Khalil Howard ran for 140 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the win. Clarion was outgained 507 – 291 on offense and could not contain the Seton Hill attack to hold onto a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Edinboro (5-1, 2-1) at Gannon (3-3, 0-3) – Fighting Scots def. Golden Knights 41-17

In the least competitive PSAC-West game of the weekend, the Fighting Scots celebrated homecoming with a big 41-17 win over the rival Golden Knights. EU QB Jake Sisson torched the Gannon defense with 400 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Edinboro receivers Alex Caratelli and Ta’Nauz Gregory each had at least 10 receptions, over 100 receiving yards and a combined three touchdowns.

PSAC-West Standings

California (Pa.): 5-0, 3-0

Edinboro: 5-1, 2-1

Slippery Rock: 5-1, 2-1

Indiana (Pa.): 4-1, 2-1

Seton Hill: 4-2, 1-2

Clarion: 2-4, 1-2

Mercyhurst: 2-4, 1-2

Gannon: 3-3, 0-3