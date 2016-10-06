Slippery Rock duo set for PSAC tennis tournament





Last week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship hosted by Bloomsburg University was rescheduled for Oct. 7-9.

Slippery Rock is sending two athletes to compete in the PSAC championship. Junior Carla Corrochano Moracho and freshman Lacey Cohen will be making the trip to Bloomsburg to represent Slippery Rock. Corrochano Moracho and Cohen will each compete individually in the singles bracket and then team up and play in the doubles bracket together.

In the singles bracket, Corrochano Moracho will square off against Raquel Gonzalez from Indiana University (Pa.). Corrochano Moracho is 6-2 overall in singles competition this year while Gonzalez is only 1-3 for the Crimson Hawks.

Cohen will face Diana Carvajalino from Seton Hill University. The earliest Corrochano Moracho and Cohen could play each other in singles would be the championship. Cohen and Carvajalino are both freshmen and have had promising starts to their collegiate careers. Both playing in the number one flights, Cohen is 4-2 so far on the season and Carvajalino is 2-0.

In doubles, the duo will face Catherine Miller and Emilie Luttman from Shippensburg University. Corrochano Moracho and Cohen are 5-1 so far in doubles play this year. Miller and Luttman have yet to play together in doubles this year, but they are both 1-4 in doubles play so far.

The women’s singles bracket will begin on Friday at 3 p.m. with the final set for Sunday at 2 p.m. and the women’s doubles bracket will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and commence on Sunday at 9 a.m.