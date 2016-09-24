Rock tennis beats West Liberty

Tyler Benninger Sophomore Amanda Bruscemi serves the ball against West Liberty Saturday morning.





On a warm September afternoon, the Slippery Rock tennis team played their first home match of the season against West Liberty University.

Slippery Rock picked up three wins in doubles.

The number one doubles team, featuring junior Carla Corrochano Moracho and freshman Lacey Cohen, took down West Liberty’s number one team 8-0. Junior Nina Barbano and sophomore Amanda Bruscemi picked up a 7-5 win and seniors Stephanie Fortier and Kylee Woodman got Slippery Rock their third doubles win in a 7-2 result.

“My kids listened, they played the way they were supposed to. I’m very proud with how they played today,” head coach Matt Meredith stated about his team. “We took care of business. We were being more aggressive than they were.”

In singles play, Slippery Rock won four matchups and lost two. Winners for Slippery Rock were Corrochano Moracho, Barbano, Fortier and senior Tiffany Kollah.

“I thought Carla played really well today. She did not let up. Nina does what Nina does. Nina’s tough. Tiff played well,” coach Meredith stated about the singles play. “We need to work on being more focused, and as a team we need to get the ball deeper.”

Slippery Rock next takes the court on Sept. 30 at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships in Bloomsburg, Pa.