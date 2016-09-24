Men’s soccer takes down Wheeling Jesuit





The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team took on the Wheeling Jesuit University Cardinals this Saturday and were able to come out victorious with a final score of 2-1. With the win, The Rock is now 2-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

Rock head coach Steve Small said he liked how his team competed at such a high level.

“Lately, we have not been competing like we should be doing,” Small said. “It has been a rough start to the season for us, but I think today’s win will help turn that around.

The men were able to take an early lead with a goal scored in the very first minute by Rock senior Jacob Thiel. The goal, Thiel’s second of the season, was assisted by senior Mike Pcholinsky.

The Cardinals’ Teavon Spencer scored for Wheeling Jesuit with a goal in the 36th minute, and the teams ended the half in a tie.

Freshman Ethan Augustin gave The Rock the lead with a headed goal in the 46th minute. The goal was assisted by sophomore Anthony Werth.

“During halftime, I talked to the boys about getting ahead in the second half,” Small said. “They competed and Ethan was where he needed to be, when he needed to be.”

Pcholinsky led the Green and White with three shots (one on goal) while Augustin, Thiel and senior Josh Allman each recorded two shots in the contest. In total, The Rock had 14 shots (seven on goal) in the match.

In goal for The Rock was junior Jonathan Sharp. Sharp, now 2-3, registered four saves in 90 minutes of play.

The men will have a few days off before playing Salem International University this Tuesday at James Egli field in Slippery Rock. The match is set for 4 p.m.

“Today was a great win,” Small said. “Now we have to get back out there and consistently compete like we did today.”