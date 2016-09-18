Men’s cross-country finish 10th in Kutztown





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University men’s cross-country team placed 10th at the 19-team DII/DIII Challenge held in Kutztown, Pa on Saturday.

The team championship was won by the University of Mount Olive with 47 points. Other teams in the top five were Shippensburg University (67), the University of Lock Haven (70), Bloomsburg University (131) and Kutztown University (169). Slippery Rock finished with 304 points.

Slippery Rock was led by the surprising effort of freshman John Marenkovic, who placed 23rd and held The Rock’s best time with 27:02.00.

Sophomore Andrew Maxwell and junior Jeff Henderson were the other top performers for the Rock with 63rd and 65th place finishes, respectively. The 8,000 meter run was finished by Maxwell in 27:58.6, and Henderson finished in 28:04.0.

The top five finishers for Slippery Rock were rounded out by two more freshmen, Jared Nelson and Keegan Beard. Nelson finished 75th with a 28:24.1 time, and Beard was not far behind at 75th place and clocking in at 28:37.6.

Nathan Schultz and Josh Radar were the other two Rock runners, and placed 79th and 84th, respectively.

Junior Jeremy Parsons, The Rock’s top runner, did not compete.

Slippery Rock runs again this week at the Lock Haven Invitational on Saturday.