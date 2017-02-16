Life does not provide a timetable for romance





Anybody who grows up through life has heard the same adage that has been passed down from parents to children for generations: “One day you’ll meet the love of your life and have a family of your own.”

For some, this is enough hope to persist through life believing that one day, everybody will have the type of happiness that they have observed within the secular world for so long. However, one of the more common misconceptions is that life has designated moments to where one will find their significant other.

First, it’s the idea of being long-lasting high school sweethearts, aspiring to a 60-year marriage and having your soulmate by your side throughout the most beautiful and chaotic moments of your life. For others, it’s the college experience, beginning a new journey after high school graduation alone and ending the final semester of senior year with your best friend, fully prepared to take on the “real” world together.

The time spent in the decade between the age of 20 and 30 is a period of enormous growth and change: finding your first full-time job, moving out of your parent’s home, buying your first new car, establishing a name for the “new” you that is finally able to get out of that falling-down college apartment that has provided both some of the best and most stressful memories of your life. With all this going on, taking in the idea of “having” to find a romantic partner during this point of your life can feel like both an obligation and expectation, especially when each person is living a different life and heading into a different direction where the outcome is unknown.

Once this initiates, life can take a harder turn, as the years begin to pass and more and more of the people you associate with start finding their romantic partners at different times. As the struggles start to add up and the journey keeps persisting, it can be extremely difficult to deal with the challenges that we face each day, both ordinary and unique.

The important thing to remember is that life will always continue for each person at the end of the day, regardless of the numerous amount of times where we might find ourselves alone and struggling to get through certain hardships that are presented to us. No matter what is bringing us down, it too will pass, and hope can be restored for the future.

Simply, life provides no timetable for romance. While some may find their significant others at more opportune moments than others, categorizing the idea into a certain part of life cannot be done. It’s not something that can be naturally controlled; therefore, it will most likely find you and not vice-versa. So, while you may see your families and friends showing off their love and happiness, wish them the best and understand that your time too, will come.