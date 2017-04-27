Bailey Library introduces new research tool





Bailey Library recently introduced a new research resource that will help students with research and class projects.

The library will be adding a new search tool called Primo. Primo is a next-generation discovery system that allows researchers to view and use more of the materials that the library has to offer.

“This new interface will replace the library catalog and expand discovery using a single search box,” Heather Getsay, resource acquisitions librarian, said.

Allison Brungard, electronic access librarian, said, “The point is to have a tool that is more user-friendly and more scholarly. All of the resources will be all encompassing and found in one central place.”

Examples of some of the resources that will be found on this database are audiobooks, data sets, maps, conference proceedings and more.

Judy Silva, department chair, said the project took about one year to implement.

“Eight members of the library staff have been working on this behind the scenes to make it a seamless interface for students to use,” Silva said.

Primo will go live on Friday, April 28 and the library is hosting an event to honor that. The event will run for one week, up until Friday, May 5. Silva said that students and faculty can try out demos at the research service desk on the first floor.

Although Primo will be going live on Friday, all current access points will still be there all the way up until commencement. The current catalog will disappear after commencement, but all other features will remain with the addition of the new features.

“When students come back in the fall, they will still have data and information in addition to the new features,” Brungard said. “This is all just an enhancement.”