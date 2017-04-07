Blotter 4/6/17





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Campus

March 31- Police were called for a vehicle accident along Stadium Drive. One driver was cited for a failure to stop at a posted stop sign.

March 31- Police were called for a person who fell in the University Union. The person was taken to the hospital for a possible broken hip.

April 1- Nurses requested an ambulance to the Health Center for an intoxicated person to be checked out.

April 1- Robert Riggatire, 19, was charged with retail theft after an incident at Boozel Dining Hall.

April 2- John Guerrini, 20, was charged with an alcohol violation after being found by police along Kiester Road.

April 2- Davis Beam, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation after being stopped by police for carrying an SRU parking barricade. Alcoholic beverages were found on his person.

April 3- Police responded to a fire alarm in Spotts World Cultures Building; it was evacuated. The reason why the alarm went off is unknown.

April 3- A person wanted to report theft of item(s) from the ARC. The case is under investigation.

April 4- Police were flagged down by a woman who stated she was being chased. Officers discovered the person was under the influence of a narcotic. One person was taken by ambulance to Grove City Hospital, and the other was taken to the Health Center.

April 5- A person reported to police that a vehicle hit their car while parked in the West Lake staff lot. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

April 6- Police initiated a traffic stop along Innovation Drive, which resulted in a suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.

Borough

February 22- A retail theft was reported at Sheetz. Police were unable to identify the actor.

February 23- Ashley Mahon was cited for disorderly house for an alcohol violation at the Wine and Spirits Store.

March 4- Trevor Chambers was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Kiester Road.

March 4- Michael Bozick was cited for disorderly house for an alcohol violation at the Wine and Spirits Store.

March 6- A resident along Kelly Boulevard. reported items stolen from their front porch.

March 10- Kory Clark was cited for disorderly house after being found in possession of an illegal substance after being stopped in a vehicle for a traffic violation along Kiester Road.

March 10- Nicole Stewart was charged with retail theft at Sheetz.

March 11- Bryan Knerr was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped at Sheetz for a traffic violation.

March 11- Raymond Majoy was cited for underage consumption after being found intoxicated in a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver.

March 11- Brandon Zilavy was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Normal Avenue.

March 17- Sara Travis was arrested for retail theft at the Dollar General Store.

March 18- Cody Clem was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along New Castle Street.

March 18- Troy Hebert was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Franklin Street.

March 24- Hannah Coffman was cited for disorderly Conduct for an alcohol violation at the Wine and Spirits Store.

March 25- Nastasja Banks, Shakari Jones, Andrew O’Donnell, Robert Riggatire, Natalie Rivera and Samantha Rockmore were cited for disorderly house after being found in a consuming alcohol underage.

March 26- Jonathan Keyser was cited for underage consumption, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct along South Main Street.

March 26- Kyle Willis was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along South Main Street.

March 29- Brayden McCorry was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Maltby Avenue.

March 29- Olivia Langston was cited for disorderly conduct at Towers Hall for a drug law violation.

April 1- Daniel Allen was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, damage to unattended property, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while suspended, driving without insurance, using an illegal plate and stop sign violations.