Blotter 3/9/17

Campus

March 2- Police received a call from Boozel Dining Hall for a person who fainted and was sick. Police responded drove the person to the Health Center.

March 2- Police were called for a male and female who were arguing in the Smith Student Center. The case is under investigation.

March 2- Police were called about and argument in Building F. Police spoke with the parties involved and the CA that was on scene, and all parties involved were fine. CA will follow up about roommate situation.

March 3- Police received a call for a hit and run along Morrow Way. After investigation both parties were issued traffic citations.

March 3- Police received a call from the counseling center that a person left the building. Person was located at his residence in Building A, and transported to the hospital.

March 4- Police received a call from a worker at Boozel Dining Hall that item(s) were taken from his locker. The case is under investigation.

March 6- Police received a call for a person who fell in Weisenfluh Dining Hall. Police responded and called for an ambulance that transported the person to the hospital.

March 6- Police received a call for a person who had chest pains in Bailey Library. Police responded and called for an ambulance that transported person to the hospital.

March 8- Person wanted to report harassment, and make police aware of it. The person was advised to speak with student conduct, which they agreed to. An incident report was written up.

March 8- Police took a report for a theft of item(s) from a room in Building E. The case is under investigation.