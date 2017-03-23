An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Blotter 3/23/17

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor
March 23, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Campus

March 11- Person reported a theft of money from the ARC. The case is under investigation.

March 11- Person wanted to report harassment from an incident in Building E. The case is under investigation.

March 20- A nurse required police to dispatch an ambulance to the Health Center.

March 20- Police were called to the PT Building Lot for a traffic accident. An incident report was taken.

March 20- Borough police requested assistance at McDonald’s for a person who bothered customers. The person was advised to not bother patrons.

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Blotter 3/23/17