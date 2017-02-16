SGA approves two new clubs, details upcoming election and events





Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) had its second meeting of the semester Monday night and approved two new clubs while also discussing the upcoming SGA elections.

Mark Lisowski, resident director for AVI on campus, and Sharon Patterson, AVI director of operations on campus, were guest speakers at the meeting.

Lisowski discussed some of the upcoming ways AVI will up the “wow” factor this semester. This includes new pulled pork, buffalo chicken, caesar salad and mac ‘n cheese “cones.” Lisowski also said that new additions will be coming to Rocky’s menu that will feature more modern and healthy food items.

“What we’re doing is trying to really wake up our retail at Weisenfluh and Rocky’s,” Lisowski said.

Lisowski and Patterson also talked about the upcoming “Dining with The Directors” on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith Student Center. Students can meet with members of AVI and give feedback about the dining options on campus.

Patterson also discussed the donations the group has given back to campus, saying that around $20,000-$25,000 is given back annually for SRU students and activities.

Lisowski also said that AVI is looking to introduce paper menus at the dining services for students and faculty that have trouble seeing the the menus on television screens.

Blake Souders,public relations chair on the SRSGA Board of Directors, was another guest speaker and said that there will be an open position for a student representative, which is a two-year term. Applications for the position are due March 24.

Logan Steigerwalt, SGA president, gave details on the upcoming elections and encouraged those in the audience to run.

Steigerwalt also gave an update on the lighting issues on off-campus roads, saying that Slippery Rock township received a $138,000 grant to make improvements on Harmony Road, which will be used to make the walkways bigger and add more reflective surfaces.

SGA then discussed upcoming events, including Rising Star nominations, a collaboration with Black Action Society and the “We Are SRU” event.

SGA approved minutes of their meeting on Jan. 30, approved Jenna Temple as elections committee commissioner and approved the policies for the upcoming SGA election.

SGA approved Pi Sigma Alpha as a new club, which aims to encourage all political parties to work together to create a stronger bond within the department.

SGA also approved Rock, Scissors, Paper as a new club on campus, which is a campus literary magazine focusing on commentaries, opinion pieces and other articles.

Two new commuter senators were also chosen, with three more slots open. A new graduate senator was also elected.

The next SGA meeting will be on Feb. 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Smith Student Center.