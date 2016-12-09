Blotter 12/9/16





Campus

December 2- Police were called by a CA in Building F for an alcohol violation. The person was referred to student conduct.

December 2- Police were called to Building B for a marijuana odor, but were unable to find a source.

December 5- Police received a 911 call for a person having trouble breathing in North Hall. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to the hospital.

December 6- Police were called by a CA to Building B in which a person(s) had drug paraphernalia. The person(s) were referred to student conduct.

December 6- Police were called about a theft of items in North Hall,. The case is under investigation.

December 6- Police were called to assist borough police on a domestic case at Madison Grove. The suspect left the apartment prior to officer arrival. The suspect later returned to the location and borough police handled the call.

December 6- Police were called to Center Street for a person who said a car hit her and left the scene after the incident. Police talked to the victim and observed a head injury and bleeding. The person was taken to the Health Center, and the case is under investigation.

December 7- Police received a call that a person was hit by a bus along Kiester Road. The person was riding a bike and struck the bus, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The case is under investigation.

December 8- Police were called to check on person in Building F. Person was transported by police to the Health Center to be looked at by the nurses.

December 8- Police were called to the ARC for a medical emergency. Person was then transported to the hospital.

December 8- Christopher Miller, 23, was charged with a drug violation in Watson Hall.

December 9- Police were called by a CA in Building D for an argument. One person was taken to the Health Center.

December 9- Police received an intruder alarm at the Harrisville Building. The building was checked by police and no one was found to be inside, but police observed footprints in the snow exiting the building.