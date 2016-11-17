Blotter 11/18/16





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Campus

November 12- Police observed a person carrying a traffic barricade along Stadium Drive, and the person was stopped and transported to the Health Center for observation. Charges are pending for underage consumption.

November 13- Borough Police requested assistance for a large party on Franklin Street. Police cleared the party out upon arrival.

November 13- Police observed a person urinating on the sidewalk across from the SRUPD. All were I.D. and charges are pending.

November 13- Broderick McKenna, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

November 13- Person called in and reported over the weekend that unknown person(s) in an unknown vehicle was firing what looked like a BB gun at them. Person was referred to PSP to take a report from them.

November 14- Person reported being harassed in Spotts, the case is under investigation.

November 14- Person reported being harassed in Building D. They were referred to housing to look into the matter, and no criminal charges were filed.

November 16- Person reported an unknown vehicle hit his car while parked in the Alumni Commuter Lot, a report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Borough

October 16- A male was assaulted at the intersection of Cornish Drive and Midway Alley. Charges are pending.

October 26- Access Device Fraud was reported to the police department that occurred on October 21, 2016, where the victim’s debit card was used to order food from Domino’s. Charges are pending.

October 29- Joshua Lesack was arrested for DUI after being involved in a vehicle crash along Franklin Street.

October 29- Pierce Cook was cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol offense after being stopped along Fairview Drive.

October 29- Meleak Ford Jr. was cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol violation after being stopped along Cornish Drive.

October 29- Nicholas Defigio, a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash was cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol offense.

October 30- Quentin Donofrio was cited for an open container violation along Normal Avenue.

October 30- Anthony Zawasky was cited for an open container violation, and Morgan Pearson was cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol violation after being stopped along Cross Street.

October 30- Griffin Dunne was cited for an open container violation, and Megan Soucy was cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol violation and was also cited for scattering rubbish after being stopped along Fairview Drive.

November 5- Amy Rae Kyser was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Kiester Road.

November 6- Tanaja Jennings was cited for disorderly house in lieu of a drug law violation.

November 12- A resident of Stonecrest Apartments reported criminal mischief to her vehicle.

November 13- It was reported to the police department that a vehicle was traveling along South Main Street and shooting pedestrians with either a BB gun or an airsoft gun.

The Slippery Rock Borough Police Department is requesting that anybody that may have been a witness and/or a victim of this to please contact them at 724-794-6388.

November 14- A resident along North Main Street reported a theft of an Xbox One.