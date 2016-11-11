Blotter 11/11/16
November 11, 2016
November 5- Person wanted to report threats being made Rock Apartment #4, police were advised and spoke with everyone involved.
November 6- Ryan Holland, 19, and Dominic Ragghianti, 19, were cited for alcohol violations after police observed them carrying a stop sign in the Lower Stadium Lot A.
November 6- Police were called for a report of a marijuana odor in Building F. Police were unable to locate the source of the odor.
November 7- Police were called for a medical emergency in Building B. Person was then transported to the hospital.
November 8- Person reported unknown person took clothing item from Boozel Dining Hall, the case is under investigation.
November 8- Person reported unknown vehicle hit his car and drove away on East Lake Lane. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
November 9- Person reported a theft of items from Boozel Dining Hall, the cases is under investigation.
November 9- Person reported a theft of Nike shoes by Gym B in the ARC, the case is under investigation.
November 9- Police responded to Building F for a person that cut herself accidentally with a pocket knife and was feeling faint. Police transported the person to the Health Center.
November 10- Police were called to Building D by a person for alcohol in a room, and all parties were referred to student conduct.
