SRU professor presents research through lectures at university in Italy

An SRU professor returned recently from a trip to Italy where she presented she research in a series of lectures.

Tamra Schiappa, geography, geology and environment professor, presented her research at the University of Pavia in Pavia, Italy. The presentation was given to the university’s Department of Earth Sciences on October 12.

Schiappa said she was invited to present her research from one of her colleagues that she collaborates on with research. She delivered several lectures on the geology of North America to geology students at the university. Schiappa said her presentation was about the geologic history of North America from one billion years ago through 250 million years ago.

“My research and knowledge from teaching the earth history course at SRU for the past 15 years helped me put together the information and data that I presented in my lectures,” Schiappa said.

The colleague that invited her also collaborates with Schiappa on research, as they both serve on the International Subcommission on Permian Stratigraphy (SPS). Some of Schiappa’s time at the university was dedicated to collaborating on some of the research for the SPS.

Schiappa said that traveling to Italy was enjoyable.

“I enjoyed learning about the connection between geology and art and the different cultures that exist and existed throughout Italy,” Schiappa said. “There is amazing art around every corner and in every city I visited. The impressive preservation of the ancient communities and their stories was fascinating and mind blowing.”