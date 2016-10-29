Blotter 10/28/16





Campus

October 21- Police were called about a reported theft at the Rec Center, case is under investigation.

October 21- Person reported damage to their vehicle in the Stadium Lot C, case is under investigation.

October 22- Nicholas Coffman, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct after being noticed by police at the water tower. Drug paraphernalia was found on him.

October 22- Alexandra Bachman, 20, and Nicole Hoffman, 20, were charged with alcohol violations after being pulled over by police along Kiester Road.

October 22- Allie Rose, 19, was charged with a DUI after being pulled over for unsafe driving along Morrow Way.

October 22- Police conducted a traffic stop along Green and White Way, which resulted in a citation.

October 22- James Menzer, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation after police noticed him walking in and out of Main Street’s roadway. He was transported to SRUPD station to be cited and released to his parents.

October 22- Julia Frye, 22, was charged with a DUI after being pulled over along Kiester Road.

October 22- Police were called to Building D for a an alcohol violation, it was referred to student conduct.

October 22- Kaitlynn Dugan, 18, Santino Gentille, 19, Deanna Gonzales, 18, Joshua Hilzendeger, 18, Tyler Jacobs, 20, Hannah Korenoski, 18, Jalen Miller, 18, Madelaine Pacella, 18, John Platt, 18, and Blake Royston, 18, were all charged with an alcohol violation in Building B.

October 22- Police on patrol noticed a male on the ground with female assisting him. Police tried communicating to the male who was highly intoxicated; ambulance was dispatched and he was transported to Grove City Hospital.

October 22- Police found contraband on person at the Smith Student Center, who was then transported to SRUPD station for charges to be filed. Person was released after positive ID was given.

October 23- Amer Sly, 18, was charged with a drug violation after he would not comply with police at the dance checkpoint at the Smith Student Center.

October 23- Marquise Wise, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct after being found with drug paraphernalia at the dance at the Smith Student Center. A check was done on him and a warrant was found for his arrest, he was transported to Butler Jail.

October 23- Oliver Kohler, 18, was charged with am alcohol violation after giving police a false name at the Smith Student Center dance.

October 23- Deanna Gonzales, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation after throwing up outside of the Smith Student Center.

October 23- Vincent Bevilacqua, 20, was charged with an alcohol violation after being pulled over for a headlight out and seen drinking by police.’

October 23- Chelynn Dunson, was charged with a DUI after police found her car stopped in the middle of Service Drive.

October 24- Police and ambulance was dispatched for a person who fell in Spotts and was unconscious. Person was transported to Grove City Hospital.

October 24- Police responded for a person having a panic attack in Eisenberg. Police transported person to Health Center.

October 25- Athletics personnel reported unknown person(s) removed lacrosse net and goalie pole from the Lacrosse Field, case is under investigation.

October 27- Police were called about a reported theft of a bicycle at Patterson, case is under investigation.

Borough

October 4- A resident along Elm Street reported a theft from her vehicle that occurred overnight.

October 5- A resident of East Water Street reported a theft from her vehicle that occurred overnight.

October 5- A resident of South Main Street reported a theft from his vehicle overnight.

October 5- A resident of Franklin Street reported a theft from his vehicle overnight.

October 6- Citizen’s Bank report forgery and theft to the department. Charges were filed against Samantha Barge who was an employee at the time and stole $2600.00 from a customer of the bank.

October 8- Abigail Fitzharris and Destyne Peppeard were cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol violation along Kiester Road.

October 8- Jordan Stobart was cited for scattering rubbish and an open container after being stopped along South Main Street.

October 9- Tomi McKelvey was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, underage consumption and disorderly conduct after being stopped along South Main Street. David Orosz, a passenger was also cited for underage consumption.

October 12- A resident of West Water Street reported identity theft to the Department.

October 13- Michael Vaughn II was cited for disorderly house after police received a noise complaint at his residence.

October 14- A resident of New Castle Street reported a theft of political signs from his yard overnight.

October 15- John Campbell was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped along Franklin Street.

October 15- Joseph Long, Bryan Parker and Todd Ruggiero were cited for disorderly house after the department received a complaint of a loud party at their residence along Elm Street.

October 20- Austin Edwards was arrested and placed into the Butler County Prison for driving Under the influence of a controlled substance.

October 21- A resident along Cross Street reported criminal mischief to his vehicle, where a brick was thrown at the windshield.

October 22- Enrico Parenti was arrested for public drunkenness after an incident at Sheetz.

October 22- Ali Bianco was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped along South Main Street.

October 22- Melissa Rains and Challis Roberts were cited for disorderly house after a loud noise complaint was reported at their apartment on Cross Street.

October 22- The Fine Wine and Spirits store reported an attempted use of a fake identification card. Charges are pending.

October 26- A resident along Kiester Road reported criminal mischief to her vehicle that happened between October 21 and October 22.