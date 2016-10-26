SGA recognizes six new clubs and organizations on campus

Slippery Rock Student Government Association continued to add new clubs and organizations with the addition of six more, which will give students more opportunities to find a club for them.

SGA has continued to broaden the opportunities for students to get involved, with the addition of a variety of clubs that will pique different student interests. Each organization or club is different from the rest, and Dr. David Jordan, a faculty adviser to SGA and professor in the business department, spoke highly of these new clubs.

“The variety of clubs at SRU is great for this community and the student body,” Jordan said. These clubs can collaborate with one another to put on bigger events and draw more interest in their organizations, Jordan said.

Students for Voter Organization will look to get people to physically vote as well as inform students as to where they can vote come Nov. 8.

College Stress Relief Organization is a student-inspired and student-run fashion and lifestyle blog. This organization will allow students who are interested in the fashion industry to express themselves and get their feet wet, a club representative said.

The Pre-Occupational Therapy Association is a major-based organization for those students who have an interest in the field, and those who will be attending grad school.

Krimson Kourts Incorporated is a community service based organization for women of color and minorities. The goal is to do events each month corresponding to that months theme, a club representative said.

SRU E-Sports is a club for students to play video games and compete on a collegiate level against other schools. These students will represent SRU in tournaments across the area and have the potential to win scholarship money if they win.

The Orthodox Christian Fellowship of SRU is a Christian-based club for students interested in their faith to worship on campus. This club will be open to anyone regardless of faith or religion, a club representative said.

SGA approved the amount of $2,725 for the Exercise Science Society for their trip to their conference Nov. 3-5. The minutes from the meeting on Oct.10 were also approved.

SGA President Logan Steigerwalt discussed the BSGP Conference which was held from Oct. 14-16 here at SRU. The conference was a major success and everyone enjoyed themselves while they were here, Steigerwalt said. The conference gave everyone the opportunity to learn about each other’s government and how the are run, Steigerwalt said.

President Cheryl Norton and Dr. Ben Shaevitz were also in attendance to address the student body regarding the ending of the strike. The common theme was the outpouring of emotion from students and support throughout the week of the strike. It was great to be back on campus and see all of the students and faculty together again, Shaevitz said.

“We are planning a student thank-you rally to thank everyone for the amazing support,” Shaevitz said. “It will be Nov. 3 during common hour, and will have plenty of food, speakers and fun for everyone. I thank you all for the support and I hope we can move forward from this.”

The next SGA meeting will be held Nov. 7 in the Student Center Theater at 8:45 p.m.