Lil Wayne Spring Concert | Photo Slideshow
Rapper Lil Wayne took the stage in front of a number of SRU students during the annual spring concert
April 11, 2017
Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor
Saturday, April 8
Lacrosse, Home, 3:00 p.m.
SRU 8 - West Chester University 10
Sunday, March 26
Tennis, Away, 4:00 p.m.
SRU 3 - Seton Hill University 6
Sunday, March 26
Lacrosse, Home, 12:00p.m.
SRU 12 - East Stroudsberg University 10
Saturday, March 25
Softball, Home, 1:00 p.m. (DH)
SRU 8 - Lock Haven University 0
Saturday, March 25
Softball, Home, 3:00 p.m.
SRU 1 - Lock Haven University 4
Saturday, March 25
Baseball, Home, 1:00 p.m. (DH)
SRU 6 - Clarion University 5
Saturday, March 25
Baseball, Home, 3:00 p.m. (DH)
SRU 5 - Clarion University 4
Thursday, March 23
Baseball, Away, 11:00 a.m. (DH)
SRU 4 - Clarion University 3
Thursday, March 23
Baseball, Away, 1:00 p.m. (DH)
SRU 13 - Clarion University 4
