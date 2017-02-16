An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Winter Guard Performance Photo Slideshow

SRU Winter Guard performs their 2017 show "Totem" in Morrow Field House on Thursday afternoon.

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor
February 16, 2017

