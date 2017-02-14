UPB Valentine’s Day Event Photo Slideshow
February 14, 2017
Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor
February 14, 2017
Wednesday, February 8
Men's Basketball, Home, 7:30
SRU 72 - Mercyhurst University 81
Wednesday, February 8
Women's Basketball, Home, 5:30
SRU 48 - Mercyhurst University 67
Saturday, February 4
Women's Basketball, Away, 5:30
SRU 73 - Indiana (Pa.) University 105
Saturday, February 4
Men's Basketball, Away, 7:30
SRU 66 - Indiana (PA) University 83
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.