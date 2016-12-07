A Night at the Tony’s Photo Slideshow

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor

Stephen Cukovich

Freshman runner Ian Nieves placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.21 this past weekend when The Rock traveled to Youngstown, Ohio to compete in the YSU Icebreaker. Nieves's... Read More »

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association held its last formal meeting Monday night and recapped some of the items that were accomplished in the fall semester. SGA... Read More »

Jeffrey Cupp, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track team started off the new season over the weekend, competing in the Youngstown State Icebreaker on Friday and the Mike Kowal... Read More »

Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo Editor

Cody Nespor, Sports Editor

Picking up their third win in the past two weeks, the Slippery Rock men's basketball team held the Cheyney University Wolves to 36 total points in a 58-36 win Sunday afternoon. Slippery... Read More »

Recent Recent Posts Stories

Strong second half leads Rock women to win over Cheyney

December 4, 2016

Green’s buzzer beater gives Rock basketball first conference win

December 3, 2016

Organizations on campus raise awareness, rethink HIV during World AIDS Day

December 3, 2016