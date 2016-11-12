Rock Football vs. East Stroudsburg

Rebecca Dietrich and Kendall Scott

Jordyn Naggy, Rocket Contributor

“We [women aviators] proved that women are just as capable as men. Airplanes don’t know the difference between a man and a woman, they just know the difference in a good... Read More »

The Rocket Staff

The Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) awarded Slippery Rock University with a Green Star Professional Grounds Management honor award, with SRU earning 74 out... Read More »

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

Campus November 5- Person wanted to report threats being made Rock Apartment #4, police were advised and spoke with everyone involved. November 6- Ryan Holland, 19,... Read More »

Oscar Matous, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team completed its 2016 season in fifth place with an overall record of 15-8-1 (.533) and 10-5-1 (.656) in the Pennsylvania State... Read More »

Megan Majercak, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s cross-country season has officially come to an end. The girls may have ended up lower than they would have hoped for, but the season... Read More »

