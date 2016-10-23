An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Homecoming Pep Rally Photo Slideshow

Students gathered in the ARC Friday night as performance groups entertained, speeches were made, and the 2016 Homecoming Court was revealed.

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor
October 23, 2016

