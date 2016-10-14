RockOUT Drag Show

Over 700 students attended the annual drag show on Thursday, October 12th. The event is hosted by RockOUT, the campus LGTBQ+ organization.
Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo EditorOctober 14, 2016
Wednesday, October 5
Women's Soccer, Away, 4:00
SRU 0 - University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown 0
Men's Soccer, Home, 4:00
SRU 0 - Gannon University 0
Saturday, October 1
Volleyball, Away, 1:00
SRU 0 - Millersville University 3
Football, Away, 1:00
SRU 26 - California (PA) University 52
Wednesday, September 7
Volleyball,Away, 7:00
SRU 0 - Seton Hill University 0
Sunday, September 4
Field Hockey, Home, 4:00
SRU 2 - Mercyhurst University 0
