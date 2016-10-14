An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

RockOUT Drag Show

Over 700 students attended the annual drag show on Thursday, October 12th. The event is hosted by RockOUT, the campus LGTBQ+ organization.

Kendall Scott, Assisstant Photo Editor
October 14, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
RockOUT Drag Show