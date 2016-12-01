12/02/16 Digital Edition

The Rocket Staff

Daniel DiFabio and Logan Campbell

International students at SRU shared some of the activities and traditions they do on their respective holidays in their home countries. Dong Nguyen, finance and information systems... Read More »

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

Campus November 18- Police responded to an earlier incident for a roommate conflict, and the person did not want any more police action. The case was reported and the person... Read More »

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

The newly branded Office for Inclusive Excellence is an expansion of the Office for Multicultural Development, and will aim to create worthwhile opportunities for all students... Read More »

Daniel DiFabio, News Editor

A panel of professors and a student held a discussion Wednesday night on the after-effects of the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub in June, where 49 people were killed an... Read More »

Rebecca Koch, Rocket Contributor

SRU started its series of interviews for the associate director of campus recreation position this week, with the current associate director moving to fill a higher positi... Read More »

Recent Recent Posts Stories

Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes the stage

December 1, 2016

The damage of war on the Christmas season

December 1, 2016

Community service and fundraising event raises money for new community library

December 1, 2016