12/02/16 Digital Edition
December 1, 2016
Dec 1 • No Comments
Daniel DiFabio and Logan Campbell
International students at SRU shared some of the activities and traditions they do on their respective holidays in their home countries. Dong Nguyen, finance and information systems... Read More »
Dec 1 • No Comments
Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor
Campus November 18- Police responded to an earlier incident for a roommate conflict, and the person did not want any more police action. The case was reported and the person... Read More »
Dec 1 • No Comments
Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor
The newly branded Office for Inclusive Excellence is an expansion of the Office for Multicultural Development, and will aim to create worthwhile opportunities for all students... Read More »
Dec 1 • No Comments
Daniel DiFabio, News Editor
A panel of professors and a student held a discussion Wednesday night on the after-effects of the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub in June, where 49 people were killed an... Read More »
Dec 1 • No Comments
Rebecca Koch, Rocket Contributor
SRU started its series of interviews for the associate director of campus recreation position this week, with the current associate director moving to fill a higher positi... Read More »
Dec 1 • No Comments
Recent Recent Posts Stories
Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes the stage
December 1, 2016
The damage of war on the Christmas season
December 1, 2016
Community service and fundraising event raises money for new community library
December 1, 2016
The Rocket Staff
December 1, 2016
Sunday, December 4
Men's Basketball, Home, 3:00
SRU 0 - Cheyney 0
Saturday, December 3
Women's Basketball, Home, 1:00
SRU 0 - West Chester University 0
Saturday, December 3
Men's Basketball, Home, 3:00
SRU 0 - West Chester University 0
Wednesday, November 30
Women's Basketball, Away, 6:00
SRU 69 - Malone University (OH) 71
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
© 2016 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment