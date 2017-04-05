Dallas Kline awarded CA of the Year, runs for SGA





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Coming to Slippery Rock University Fall of 2015, Dallas Kline felt out of place and was not sure that her experience at college would be what she expected. Instead of letting that continue, KIine decided to get involved on campus to create a more positive experience for herself and others.

Kline, now a sophomore sport management major, got involved in SGA and served as a freshman senator. She also became publicity chair for Colleges Against Cancer, and development chair for Sport Management Alliance. Next year, she will serve as Sport Management Alliance president.

Kline’s involvement led her to apply to be a community assistant (CA) so she could use the skills she learned to be a mentor to others. She is now the CA of Watson 1 East, the Honors Living Learning Committee in Watson Hall. She is also currently the Watson Hall senator to SRSGA, amongst other things.

Her passion for helping others has shown throughout the year. She was recently awarded Community Assistant of the Year, out of 62 CAs on campus.

Watson Hall also won best hall social, which was the Halloween Bash with food, games and prizes, which Kline helped to organize.

Kline implemented many programs and socials to land her this award. Some include a safe tattoo and piercing social, water pong tournaments and the Drag Show.

“One of my favorite socials was when I worked with North Hall and Dr. Watson to take students on a tour to learn about the history of campus and the ghost of Emma Guffey Miller on campus,” Kline said.

“I also enjoyed putting on the Diversity Carnival outside of Watson Hall last semester where we educated students about our variety of clubs and activities here on campus and encouraged the idea of our differences bringing us all together,” Kline said.

Kline is also running on the SGA SRYOU ticket as Vice President of Campus Outreach.

“As I got more involved I found out that I love Student government and being able to be a voice for students and I planned Harvest Fest, movie series, digital signage and just created more relationships with the student body,” Kline said.

“I want to continue my passion for helping others by continuing being on SGA to help even more people, regardless of race, gender, grade level,” Kline said.

Samantha Ricketts, a freshman actuarial science major, is one of the residents in Watson 1 East.

“Dallas has made us all feel really welcome. I live six hours away yet I still feel at home. She has made our floor really close with all the fun socials she puts on and I definitely think she deserved the CA of the Year award,” Ricketts said.