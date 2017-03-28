SRU celebrates 128 years

Becca Dietrich Students celebrate Slippery Rock's 128th birthday at Green and White Society's party.





March 26th, 1889 was when Slippery Rock University, which at the time was Slippery Rock State Normal School, began its journey to where it is today. The school started out with just 168 students and now educates over 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

To celebrate 128 successful years, Green and White Society, along with other clubs and organizations, put on an SRU ‘birthday party’ Tuesday at common hour, complete with cookies, photos and water pong.

Kelly Lane, a sophomore early childhood and special education major, provided students with cookies to decorate at the celebration outside the CSIL.

“Things like this really bring students together and get them excited about campus. AVI was able to donate food and other clubs put on games so it really brings people together,” Lane said. Lane participated in the event as a member of SPARK, one of the multiple clubs that helped Green and White Society with this event.

Student Government Association also provided photo booth pictures for students who came.

“We wanted to do this to get more people aware of what [Green and White Society] tries to provide for students,” Shianne Donovan, freshman athletic training major and Green and White member, said.

Lindsey Smith, a freshman biology major and Green and White Society member, said the point of the party was to promote school spirit and have people come together.

“This is also part two of the application process for prospective Green and White members,” Smith said. “We are seeing how possible future members interact with students.”

The celebration lasted all of common hour and many students stopped to celebrate SRU over the years.

Before SRU got to the point it is at today, it went through many changes. Originally, the college only offered education degrees and today it offers over 100 programs. The more programs brought in more students, and today we provide education for students from 41 states and 31 countries.

“It was really fun and provided a good atmosphere,” freshman homeland security major Julia Tremel said. “It was also cool to think about how far SRU has come and how much it has grown. It is cool to be a part of it all.”