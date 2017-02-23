Assistant Sports Editor rises above unexpected challenges to succeed

Senior Jordyn Bennett smiles through the rain in a convertible during Slippery Rock University's Homecoming Parade in October 2016. Bennett represented his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, as their Homecoming King nominee. Rebecca Dietrich

Senior Jordyn Bennett smiles through the rain in a convertible during Slippery Rock University's Homecoming Parade in October 2016. Bennett represented his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, as their Homecoming King nominee.





Jordyn Bennett is a student at Slippery Rock University who is the current assistant sports editor for The Rocket, on the Board of Directors of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, an FYTS Peer Mentor and double majoring in Journalism and Philosophy. Originally coming here as a football student, Bennett went through an unfortunate series of difficulties that ultimately led up to his departure from the football team.

Despite his many setbacks, Bennett persevered through his hardships; he learned from them, got over his doubts and turned his lemons into lemonade. Coming from Chester, Pa. to further his education here at Slippery Rock University was a decision he wasn’t ready to commit to because of its difference from the city life.

“Life in general was different,” Bennett said about being from the eastern side of the state. “I’m from Chester, Pa., which is one of the worst cities in the state, but I was fortunately blessed with a mom who was able to get me away from the city and in more positive environments despite being a single parent.”

By the time his sister was born and he was in high school, Bennett and his family moved out of the city and he attended Garnet Valley High School, where he was well-known as a football player by his junior year. Bennett’s best friend, who he said is like his brother, came to live with his family during his senior year.

“Our house got pretty crazy after that,” Bennett said. “I was a well-known football player, and he was one of the top track athletes in the country. We just were the house that should’ve never been as successful as we were, but my mom never let us do anything inside or outside of the classroom that wasn’t great.”