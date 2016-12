Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

The Communication Honor Society Lambda Pi Eta sponsored a community service project known as "Stocking for Soldiers" which started on December 5 and will run through the remainder... Read More »

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor

SRU students take a break from studying for finals to get some grub at Boozel's annual Moonlight Breakfast!

Justin Kraus, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock men's basketball team stormed back from a nine-point deficit at halftime to beat the Millersville University Marauders. "We just needed to play harder,"... Read More »

Oscar Matous, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team finished their three-game home stand with a 74-43 victory over Millersville University, Saturday afternoon. The Rock,... Read More »

Kendall Scott, Assistant Photo Editor

Recent Recent Posts Stories

Blotter 12/9/16

December 9, 2016

Organizations help students to de-stress before finals week

December 8, 2016

Holiday Break with In the Quad

December 8, 2016