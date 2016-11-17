Vincent Science Center hosts weekly planetarium show





The planetarium in Vincent Science Center holds a different astronomy show every Wednesday night at 8.

The show, put on by Slippery Rock Students Noah Shinn, Sierra Geisler and Nicole Usner, features not only educational material but entertaining and interesting videos and clips as well.

“We show videos of space, short documentaries, recent news stories if they’re relevant, and some funny video we find from the Internet that we think will catch people’s attention,” Shinn said.

Shinn is a senior Physics and Pre-engineering major who has been working in the planetarium and putting on this show since his freshman year.

“I keep coming back because it’s fun,” Shinn said. “It’s a great way to have students come in, relax, and even learn a bit.”

Geisler and Usner, both juniors, started working at the planetarium their freshman year together. According to Usner, they liked the show so much that they came almost every week and eventually they were both offered jobs.

“The best part for me is finding all the different videos on the Internet to play,” Geisler said.

Aundrea Hoellein, a junior biology major, went to her first planetarium show this past Wednesday. She said that she didn’t think she would get the experience she got, but thoroughly enjoyed the show that they put on.

“I thought it was going to be more of just pictures of planets and displays of constellations, but I didn’t expect how interesting it would be,” Hoellein said. “They did the informational stuff, but they also basically put on a mini light show to music as well which made it unique in my opinion.”

Hoellein said she would suggest this show to her friends because it’s a fun and educational activity to do on a Wednesday evening.

According to Shinn, he really likes putting on these shows. He said that the technology is cool and he enjoys creating the shows each week.

“I like seeing people’s reactions,” he said. “When we play a funny video and the audience laugh, it a good feeling to see people enjoy what we came up with.”