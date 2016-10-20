University Program Board celebrates homecoming with students

Students stuffed their Stuff-A-Plush animals Tuesday at the University Program Board homecoming event in the ballroom





The University Program Board (UPB) held its annual homecoming event Tuesday during common hour in the ballroom which featured Stuff-A-Plush animals, free t-shirts, and a photo booth.

Mallory Milberger, junior public relations major and UPB Director of Events, said that the organization hosts this event each year to celebrate the week of homecoming.

UPB has been providing the Stuff-A-Plush every year for the past three years since it has been a large success in the years past, Milberger said.

There are several different animals available for students to pick their favorite. Each animal was able to have their own shirt with a homecoming saying on it that is memorable, the director said.

“If you’re a freshman it’s something to remember your first homecoming by,” Milberger said.

Sophomore marketing major Kelly Eldridge said that she liked the music and atmosphere while she stuffed her animal.

Eldridge said that she enjoys that the event is different because she has never been to an occasion that allowed her to choose and make her own stuffed animal.

The event also included t-shirts where students could customize their own university name on them. To additionally leave a lasting mark on the students, Milberger brought a large photo booth with a variety of different props for the students to take home a keepsake to remember the day.

“We like to incorporate things like t-shirts and photo booths because it’s a great memory for students to have,” Milberger said.

Milberger said the event is a wonderful kick off for what’s to come this weekend for homecoming.

Senior public relations major Chelsea Fryc said she feels that the UPB homecoming event is a way for everyone to get involved and come together as a university to celebrate the week.

“It’s really cool that they offer us a variety of activities to do and I think that anything free can get students excited and it’s a big event,” Fryc said.

Fryc feels that that because the event is a few days before homecoming it leads up to the big day and makes it seem like a bigger deal.

“I hope people take away good memories and I just think it’s really important to people because when they look back on their college career they’ll remember this and why they did this,” Milberger said.